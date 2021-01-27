Kansas ranks in Top 5 of most ‘boring’ states

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas rounds out the Top 5 of most boring states, according to an analysis from the website Zippia.

Using data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2012-2016, Zippia analyzed all 50 states using “boring” criteria: percentage of the population over 60, percentage of the population over 15 that is married, percentage of household with kids and population density. The higher percent of the population over 60, percent married, and percent of households with kids, makes a state more boring. For population density, lower is more boring. After collecting the data, each state was ranked from 1 to 50.

According to the data, Zippia found that Kansas has is a lot of “openness and wind farms.” About 53% of people are married and 33% of households have kids. Kansas a population density of 34.9 persons per square mile. More than 38% of the state’s population lives in Johnson County and Sedgwick County. Many counties in Kansas have very few people and low population densities.

The other four states that beat Kansas for being the most boring include Idaho, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.