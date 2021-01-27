Advertisement

Kansas ranks in Top 5 of most ‘boring’ states

Kansas flag
Kansas flag(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas rounds out the Top 5 of most boring states, according to an analysis from the website Zippia.

Using data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2012-2016, Zippia analyzed all 50 states using “boring” criteria: percentage of the population over 60, percentage of the population over 15 that is married, percentage of household with kids and population density. The higher percent of the population over 60, percent married, and percent of households with kids, makes a state more boring. For population density, lower is more boring. After collecting the data, each state was ranked from 1 to 50.

According to the data, Zippia found that Kansas has is a lot of “openness and wind farms.” About 53% of people are married and 33% of households have kids. Kansas a population density of 34.9 persons per square mile. More than 38% of the state’s population lives in Johnson County and Sedgwick County. Many counties in Kansas have very few people and low population densities.

The other four states that beat Kansas for being the most boring include Idaho, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.
Four people forced out of E Wichita home after fire
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
generic
Impact Bank customers may have had personal information exposed in 3rd party cyber attack
File image
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply next week
An otherwise tame Tuesday will turn into some snow later today says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Tame Tuesday morning turns snowy tonight

Latest News

Recruit deputy arrested by Wichita Police, placed on administrative leave
Haysville USD 261
Haysville Public Schools to offer on-site COVD-19 testing for students, staff
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL website maintenance may cause payment delays