WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Benefit payments from the Kansas Department of Labor may be delayed due to website maintenance.

The GetKansasBenefits.gov and PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov website will be down between 9:15 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

