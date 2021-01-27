New COVID-19 chief addresses state’s issues with vaccine- distribution reporting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows Kansas ranking second to last this week for vaccine distribution. Previously, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Dr. Lee Norman have said the state isn’t far behind in administering the vaccine, the issue is with reporting.

On Wednesday (Jan. 27), Eyewitness News sat down with the new COVID-19 chief for Kansas,, Marci Nelson, who provided some answers as to why Kansas is repeatedly near last when it comes to reporting. The CDC reported this week, that a little less than 42 percent of the vaccine that’s been distributed to Kansas has been administered. Building from previously-made points from Kelly and Dr. Norman, Nelson said what’s happening in Kansas is that the state and the CDC use two different tracking systems.

Nelson said she’s been on the phone with the CDC and said the KDHE is going to change up the way the numbers are mapped in Kansas so that they will be more consistent with the CDC. The hope is that this will reflect in the state’s reporting and give a more accurate picture of how Kansas is doing in administering its available vaccine.

Nelson also said the state hopes to get a website up at which Kansans can get all of the information they need ahead of getting vaccinated, including how to schedule getting it and where to go to get the shot. Getting more information about the vaccine to Kansans is the No. 1 objective for the state, Nelson said.

“We want to listen and learn what they need to know about, what kinds of things the state can do to support them. We know these are very hard times and we appreciate people’s patience,” Nelson said.

She also talked about some positives for Kansas and COVID-19 vaccines. Nelson said the state expects to be getting an increase in vaccines from the federal government by about 16 percent. And once more vaccines are available from additional companies, she expects the process to be easier for more people to get the vaccine from their own pysicians.

