No snow days for Wichita Public Schools

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools announced Tuesday it will not have snow days this school year. Ahead of the forecasted inclement weather for Wednesday, the district sent students homes with the tools they need to learn remotely - only as a precaution.

Director Operations Fabian Armendariz said due to the late start this school year, the district doesn’t have the flexibility for snow days and must meet the minimum instructional hours required by the state.

“We’re in a good place and well set up for that because we’re one to one. Now, all of our students have the technology that they can take home and learn in that environment,” he said.

Armendariz said staff and students will be notified in advance to allow time to prepare for the remote learning day. A final decision will be made no later than 5 a.m. that day.

In the event of a winter remote learning day, elementary students and staff will log into Microsoft Teams at their school’s start time to receive assignments for the day and mid-day to check progress. Middle and high school students and staff are expected to follow the “Remote Wednesday” schedule. Meals will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor or the School Service Center’s Central Production Center, 3850 N. Hydraulic, off 37th Street.

