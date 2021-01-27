Advertisement

Phase-2 vaccinations, 2nd doses for healthcare workers underway at INTRUST Bank Arena

On Wednesday, Jan. 27 inside INTRUST Bank Arena, Sedgwick County residents in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the clinic established at INTRUST Bank Arena, the process of getting the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to healthcare workers is underway. on Wednesday (Jan. 27) inside the arena, there were also some receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, of which the Sedgwick County Health Department received 2,000 doses. Those doses are being used for Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan which includes part of Sedgwick County’s senior population (currently those 83 and older), high-contact critical workers like first responders, law enforcement, and teachers, as well as people in congregated settings like prisons or homeless shelters.

On Wednesday, Sedgwick County Health Director Adrien Byrne said the county is getting another shipment of the vaccine and hoped to open more slots to administer vaccinations on Thursday.

“I’m very relieved to get it done. Being out in the public and everything, I think it’s our responsibility and our duty for protection for ourselves and everyone else,” said Doris Allen, among the Sedgwick County residents who were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The big message from the Sedgwick County Health Department to those waiting to get a vaccine is to be patient. The health department only finds out that it’s getting a shipment of more doses 12 to 24 hours before receiving that shipment. The hope is that this will soon be changing, allowing health officials to better plan and give more notice to people eligible to get the vaccine.

