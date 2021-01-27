Advertisement

Recruit deputy arrested by Wichita Police, placed on administrative leave

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Jan. 27, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Recruit Deputy was arrested by the Wichita Police Department Saturday during a disturbance in east Wichita, the sheriff’s office said.

The recruit deputy, Brandon Johnson, has been employed by the office for about four months and was put on administrative leave.

A release by the office didn’t go into detail about the disturbance, but said Johnson was booked for interference with law enforcement. A release said the specific allegation Johnson was booked for was concealing, destroying or materially altering evidence with the intent to prevent or hinder the apprehension or prosecution of any person.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is being conducted by the professional standards unit of the office, in addition to the criminal case.

