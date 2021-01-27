Advertisement

Slippery start to the day

Roads will slowly improve through midday with near normal conditions expected this afternoon.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a slippery start to the day after an inch or two of snowfall last night across most of Kansas, though the Wichita area only received a dusting of snow. Roads will slowly improve through midday with near normal conditions expected this afternoon.

Wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens feel like 5 to 10 degrees below zero. Later today, despite a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will only top-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s or 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

The sun returns on Thursday and it will be accompanied by warmer temperatures. Highs in the 40s tomorrow will climb into the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Our next storm system will arrive on Saturday. However, with the warmer weather moving in before the weekend, conditions will be wet and not white across central and eastern Kansas. The rain should exit Saturday evening leaving us dry on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. High: 29.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 30.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 45. Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 31. Cloudy with rain/thunder likely.

Sun: High: 48. Low: 28. Becoming mostly sunny, continued windy.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54. Low: 37. Partly cloudy and breezy.

