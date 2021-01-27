Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.
Four people forced out of E Wichita home after fire
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
generic
Impact Bank customers may have had personal information exposed in 3rd party cyber attack
File image
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply next week
An otherwise tame Tuesday will turn into some snow later today says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Tame Tuesday morning turns snowy tonight

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
LIVE: Biden remarks on climate change, jobs
Recruit deputy arrested by Wichita Police, placed on administrative leave
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US issues domestic terrorism alert early in Biden’s term
Kansas flag
Kansas ranks in Top 5 of most ‘boring’ states
Two people were found dead after a reported hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin,...
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic