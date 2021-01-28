Advertisement

4You: NICU babies at Kansas City hospital dressed in Chiefs gear

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about in Kansas communities for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

Ahead of Sunday’s AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. shared photos of some of the youngest Kansas City Chiefs supporters. Staff in the hospital’s NICU dressed infants in Chiefs gear.

With the support from the hospitalized babies to the oldest fans in Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City won on Sunday, moving one step away from defending its Super Bowl championship.

Kansas City faces Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on KWCH 12.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Cayle Eurton delivered a donation of masks and hand sanitizer to Kelly Liberal Arts Academy in Wichita. The items were donated by Kwik Shop customers wanting to help children in need of such supplies.

The Sedgwick County treasurer’s tag and tax employees raised $540 for the Wichita Animal Action League. The money was raised through the agency’s Jeans Charity Week in which employees were allowed to wear jeans in the office all week for a small cash donation.

