Advertisement

Baylor routs K-State, 107-59

Worst margin of defeat in K-State history
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells out to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells out to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) - Davion Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and No. 2 Baylor rolled past Kansas State 107-59. The Bears moved to 15-0 with their second lopsided victory over Kansas State. Baylor last month became the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory. Nijel Pack had 11 points for 5-12 Kansas State, which has lost its last eight games. It is the first time since 1978-79 that Baylor twice scored 100 points against the same opponent in the same season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up to K-96.
Traffic clearing after abandoned car causes problems on NB 235 near Broadway
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.
Four people forced out of E Wichita home after fire
A Sedgwick County resident eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of distribution plan...
What happens now? Frequently-asked questions answered about Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
Butler CC freshman Tavi Agnew is credited with helping to save former high school teammate...
Wichita teen credited as hero for helping injured friend, former teammate after crash