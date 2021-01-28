Caught on camera: Truck drives through barriers, into INTRUST Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man Monday morning after they say he drove over a barrier and into INTRUST Bank Arena.

Surveillance video from the arena shows a speeding white truck driver through a gate and into the building.

Police said the driver ran from the scene, but he was eventually apprehended. Officers arrested Nelson Chamagua for criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and failing to give notification about the accident. He has since bonded out of jail.

Police said the crash left behind shattered bricks, a broken metal fence and a busted window. Toni Osterburh who lives near the arena snapped a picture of the scene Monday morning.

“In the morning, when we went outside on our deck, it was pretty astonishing to see the truck had actually plowed through the barriers, through the fence, and into the wall,” Osterbuhr said.

She said it was alarming to see what unfolded so close to her home.

“We do walk our dogs out here four times a day, and that’s our path,” she said of where Chamagua crashed.

The concrete bollards are supposed to prevent vehicles from driving on the plaza area of the arena’s property. INTRUST Bank arena General Manager AJ Boleski said they’re now working to determine whether the barriers are effective, or if they should be replaced.

“Safety and security are of the utmost importance to us, and that had a lot to do with installing the bollards in the first place,” Boleski said. “The intent is to stop traffic, stop vehicles. So we’ll be working with construction companies and engineers to find another solution moving forward.”

Boleski said he’s just glad that nobody was seriously injured.

“Very fortunate it happened in the wee morning hours and nobody was hurt other than the driver,” he said.

