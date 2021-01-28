Advertisement

Cold morning across Kansas, then a warmer afternoon

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually cold start to the day.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually cold start to the day. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens feel like zero and colder. Later today we will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

The warmer temperatures will be accompanied by a stronger breeze today and Friday. Winds from the south will gust to near 30 mph this afternoon and they will grow even stronger tomorrow. However, Friday will also be warmer as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 50s.

Our next storm system will arrive on Saturday. However, with the warmer weather moving in before the weekend, conditions will be wet and not white across central and eastern Kansas. The rain (and rumbles of thunder) may be heavy at times during the middle of the day before we dry-out Saturday night and stay that way on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun/clouds, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 41.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy, windy, and warmer. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy; breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-25. Low: 45.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 31. Cloudy and windy with rain/thunder likely.

Sun: High: 48. Low: 27. Becoming mostly sunny, continued windy.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51. Low: 37. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 32. Mostly cloudy and windy.

