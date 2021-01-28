Crash involving ‘several’ vehicles closes part of Kellogg, 1 seriously injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An accident on Kellogg and 119th Street is causing traffic to backup.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash involved “several” vehicles and one person had serious injuries. Two others had minor injuries.

Kellogg from 135th to 119th Street are closed and officials are rerouting traffic.

