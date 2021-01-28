Advertisement

Crash involving ‘several’ vehicles closes part of Kellogg, 1 seriously injured

A crash at Kellogg and 119th is causing a backup in the area.
A crash at Kellogg and 119th is causing a backup in the area.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An accident on Kellogg and 119th Street is causing traffic to backup.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash involved “several” vehicles and one person had serious injuries. Two others had minor injuries.

Kellogg from 135th to 119th Street are closed and officials are rerouting traffic.

