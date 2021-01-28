Distribution of money from 2021 coronavirus relief package begins in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday (Jan. 27) announced that federal funds available through the $900 billion Coronavirus Relief Act passed at the end of 2020, “have begun flowing to Kansas through certain program areas.”

“I’ve frequently advocated for additional relief for our state and I am glad to see these funds are beginning to reach Kansans,” Kelly said. “The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for all of us, but these funds are a step in the right direction by reinvesting in our state’s foundation to rebuild a healthier, stronger Kansas.”

During the distribution of relief funds as part of the CARES Act last year, the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) committed allocated more than $1 billion to businesses, schools, health departments and was invested in expanding broadband in the state, a news release from Kelly’s office said.

“While the 2020 coronavirus relief dollars flowed through the SPARK Committee, the 2021 Coronavirus relief package will flow directly to beneficiaries, earmarked for specific purposes with ranging levels of discretion on programmatic funds,” the governor’s office said.

Among the state entities receiving assistance in the second round of coronavirus-relief funding are the Kansas State Department of Education, the Kansas Department of Children and Families, the Kansas Department of Transportation, and the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

The governor’s office said Kelly “continues to work with other state leaders and the federal government to secure additional funding and to ensure resources are provided” in the areas of public health, education, economic development (including business resiliency and workforce support), essential needs, housing, and utility assistance and transportation.

You can find further information on COVID-19 relief programs in Kansas here: covid.ks.gov.

