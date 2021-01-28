Frustration runs high for unemployed Kansans as issues with delayed payments continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansans filing for unemployment, frustrations continue. The latest issue comes as the Kansas Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that a planned website security upgrade over the weekend will delay some payments. Eyewitness News has heard from several Kansans that it’s been a month since they were last able to get a payment from the KDOL, leaving bank accounts exhausted and bills unpaid.

Since April when Brian Collier was laid off from Spirit AeroSystems, unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for him and his family. But for a month, he hasn’t received a payment.

“All the way up to Dec. 26, and then it just stopped,” Collier said.

Collier said he’s placed hundreds of calls into the department of labor but hasn’t been able to get an answer. This month, he said his wife’s social security retirement is about all they’ve had to live on. This leaves several bills unpaid for the month.

“We can’t pay our car payment. We can’t pay (for) car insurance. We’ can’t pay the electric bill. We’re barely able to put food on the table,” he said.

Collier isn’t alone with the situation he’s facing after the previous federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program expired on Dec. 26. KDOL said the new program created by last month’s federal COVID-19 relief package didn’t start processing the extra $300 benefits until last week.

“We’re paying out those funds. We have not heard anything systematically wrong that has been reported to us,” Said Kansas Department Special Assistant to Labor Secretary Ryan Wright.

KDOL said for some people, issues hold up the processing of claims.

“Each claimant could be unique,” Wright said. “There could be identity verification issues, there could be underlying eligibility issues. You have to qualify for this program.”

But for people like Collier, the longer this takes to get sorted out, the harder life gets.

“Everybody is just frustrated to the point of just pulling their hair out, and they’re extremely desperate,” he said.

KDOL said anyone with an issue with their claim should reach out to the department’s call center. The department said the best way to get through is to call outside of its peak times, which are Mondays and daily between 8 and 10 a.m. Some state lawmakers are also collecting information from constituents who cannot get through to KDOL to help facilitate a callback.

