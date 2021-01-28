Advertisement

Harvey County begins taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 65 and older

About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.(Source: CNN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County on Thursday (Jan. 28) began taking appointments for residents who are 65 and older, in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Appointments are limited, but residents can also call to get on a waiting list.

Harvey County used a local call center that is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 316-836-4990. Many expressed frustrations due to difficulties getting through. The county said to be patient and if you’re unable to get through at first to keep trying.

Harvey County said this week, its health department anticipates receiving 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The county said 300 doses would be directed to those who are 65 and older and 100 doses would be directed to continue vaccinations for law enforcement, first responders, and teachers.

