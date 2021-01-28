KBI issues Amber Alert for two girls out of KCK

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has issued an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out of Kansas City, Kansas.

Lauren Smith, 4, and London Johnson were last seen at a gas station in the 3800 block of Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, KS.

Both were last seen wearing pink jackets. Lauren is about three feet tall with hair styled in a small afro, and London is about four feet, three inches tall with hair styled in a large afro.

The suspect is an unidentified black male, who is about 5′8″ and 250 lbs. He was last seen driving a 2012 White Ford Fusion with tinted windows, damage to the front passenger side, and has a large bumper sticker in the rear window.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the KCKPD 913-596-3000.

