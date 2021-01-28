Advertisement

Rain still expected on Saturday

Best chances will be in the morning - no ice or snow this weekend
Rain is likely to start the weekend.
Rain is likely to start the weekend.(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a weekend storm will still bring rain to central and eastern Kansas heading into the weekend, with the best chances arriving Saturday morning. Some thunder is expected, especially over south central Kansas.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Friday. South winds will be gusty and although morning lows will start off in the 20s, highs will be back into the 40s and maybe 50s for southern Kansas. If you have several inches of snow cover, you should expect highs closer to 40.

The Saturday storm is moving quickly, so any rain that is around during the first half of the day will start pushing on to the east by evening. We can expect the winds to flip around to the northwest and be rather gusty right through Sunday.

Calmer weather is expected to start next week with highs rebounding to around 50.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 43.

Sat: High: 51 Cloudy and windy with rain/thunder likely.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 31 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 31 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 37 Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 42 Cloudy; chance for rain and overnight snow. Windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas flag
Kansas ranks in Top 5 of most ‘boring’ states
Traffic is backed up to K-96.
Traffic clearing after abandoned car causes problems on NB 235 near Broadway
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL website security upgrade over weekend will cause some payment delays
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually cold start to the day.
Cold morning across Kansas, then a warmer afternoon
Not as cold but breezy Thursday.
Gradually warming to finish off the week
Roads will slowly improve through midday with near normal conditions expected this afternoon.
Slippery start to the day
Light snow chances continue into the night.
Light snow lingers into the night