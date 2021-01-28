Rain still expected on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a weekend storm will still bring rain to central and eastern Kansas heading into the weekend, with the best chances arriving Saturday morning. Some thunder is expected, especially over south central Kansas.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Friday. South winds will be gusty and although morning lows will start off in the 20s, highs will be back into the 40s and maybe 50s for southern Kansas. If you have several inches of snow cover, you should expect highs closer to 40.

The Saturday storm is moving quickly, so any rain that is around during the first half of the day will start pushing on to the east by evening. We can expect the winds to flip around to the northwest and be rather gusty right through Sunday.

Calmer weather is expected to start next week with highs rebounding to around 50.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 43.

Sat: High: 51 Cloudy and windy with rain/thunder likely.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 31 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 31 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 37 Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 42 Cloudy; chance for rain and overnight snow. Windy.

