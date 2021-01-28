Reno County vaccinating residents 65 and older, health dept. scheduling appointments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County, as of Thursday morning, reported receiving more than 4,000 pre-registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine. The county is in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which includes residents who are 65 and older. A news release from the county said the first 700 vaccinations have already been scheduled for Friday (Jan. 29) at the Sports Arena in Hutchinson.

“Over a dozen staff and volunteers have been answering the phones to take pre-registrations and schedule appointments,” the county said.

Reno County said, “pre-registrants who have not been called will be contacted for future vaccination events.”

The county said the vaccination site on Friday won’t be accepting walk-ins.

“The Health Department continues to work with the Reno County Medical Collaborative to distribute the vaccine expediently and equitably,” Reno County said in its news release.

You can find further information on the vaccine and its distribution phases on Reno County’s website.

