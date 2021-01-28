Advertisement

Sedgwick County to open drive-thru vaccine clinic, expands age to 80+

State to send 5,000 doses of vaccine
State to send 5,000 doses of vaccine(KGNS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County gave an update on its vaccination plan on Thursday. The county is currently in Phase 2 of the plan, which includes residents age 65 and up and “high contact workers” like police and teachers. The focus now is on residents in the older age group, recently expanded to include those age 80 or older.

There are about 110,000 residents over the age of 65 in Sedgwick County. Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said 77 percent of the county’s residents who have died or been hospitalized due to COVID-19 are over the age of 70. He said the goal now is to focus on vaccinating that more vulnerable population.

The county said it will open appointments to additional categories within Phase 2 as it becomes more confident that a majority of each age group in the age 65 and older category has been reached.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) informed local health leaders that Sedgwick County will begin receiving regular, weekly shipments of the vaccine. The county expects to receive 7,000 Pfizer doses next week and 7,000 doses a week for the foreseeable future.

Mobility issues have been a concern for some older residents getting vaccinated. The county has partnered with Wichita Transit to offer a drive-through vaccine clinic. The clinic will open on Feb. 1 at the Transit Operations Center at 777 E. Waterman (not the bus station on South Topeka).

The county will take appointments for healthcare workers on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 29 and 30) at the Sedgwick County Health Department at 1900 East 9th Street. Appointments will continue on Monday at INTRUST Bank Arena and the Wichita Transit Operations Center.

Schedule an appointment by clicking the button below (https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/) or call (316) 660-1029.

Schedule a COVID-19 appointment

County leaders said due to the limited supply of the vaccine, appointments are only available to Sedgwick County residents and healthcare-associated workers who work in Sedgwick County. The county said it will only schedule appointments for the amount of vaccine it has available.

The county said while the vaccine is the latest tool to fight COVID-19, residents should still wear a mask or face covering, wash their hands often, and watch their distance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas flag
Kansas ranks in Top 5 of most ‘boring’ states
Traffic is backed up to K-96.
Traffic clearing after abandoned car causes problems on NB 235 near Broadway
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL website security upgrade over weekend will cause some payment delays
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation

Latest News

Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Harvey County begins taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 65 and older
File image
Reno County vaccinating residents 65 and older, health dept. scheduling appointments
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time