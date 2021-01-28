Sedgwick County to open drive-thru vaccine clinic, expands age to 80+

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County gave an update on its vaccination plan on Thursday. The county is currently in Phase 2 of the plan, which includes residents age 65 and up and “high contact workers” like police and teachers. The focus now is on residents in the older age group, recently expanded to include those age 80 or older.

There are about 110,000 residents over the age of 65 in Sedgwick County. Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said 77 percent of the county’s residents who have died or been hospitalized due to COVID-19 are over the age of 70. He said the goal now is to focus on vaccinating that more vulnerable population.

The county said it will open appointments to additional categories within Phase 2 as it becomes more confident that a majority of each age group in the age 65 and older category has been reached.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) informed local health leaders that Sedgwick County will begin receiving regular, weekly shipments of the vaccine. The county expects to receive 7,000 Pfizer doses next week and 7,000 doses a week for the foreseeable future.

Mobility issues have been a concern for some older residents getting vaccinated. The county has partnered with Wichita Transit to offer a drive-through vaccine clinic. The clinic will open on Feb. 1 at the Transit Operations Center at 777 E. Waterman (not the bus station on South Topeka).

The county will take appointments for healthcare workers on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 29 and 30) at the Sedgwick County Health Department at 1900 East 9th Street. Appointments will continue on Monday at INTRUST Bank Arena and the Wichita Transit Operations Center.

Schedule an appointment by clicking the button below (https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/) or call (316) 660-1029.

County leaders said due to the limited supply of the vaccine, appointments are only available to Sedgwick County residents and healthcare-associated workers who work in Sedgwick County. The county said it will only schedule appointments for the amount of vaccine it has available.

The county said while the vaccine is the latest tool to fight COVID-19, residents should still wear a mask or face covering, wash their hands often, and watch their distance.

