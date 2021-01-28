Wichita police report decrease in crime on S. Broadway following court order

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said this week that there is a decrease in crime on South Broadway, following a court order to clean up the area. A court ordered the owners of the Afton Motel on South Broadway, just south of Kellogg, to close until the motel was up to code. This effort allowed police and other agencies to inspect the motel for health and safety issues.

The month-long injunction began on Sept. 8. That’s when the motel’s owners were required to upgrade or fix the property. Since then, police said they’ve seen the number of serious crimes go down. They said aggravated assaults are down by 73 percent.

“(This) really is a team effort. As we go forward, the business owners, they’re going to be very instrumental in keeping those numbers down,” said Wichita Police Department Officer Anthony Villegas. As far as (the) reaction goes, I was satisfied, but I really expected it to happen. When you have an idea of what can be, and you develop a plan and execute, it worked out very well.”

The court order stemmed from multiple violent and drug-related crimes at the motel. Between November 2019 and June 2020, there were 200 911 calls and police investigated 76 criminal cases at the property. Police said these calls included, but were not limited to multiple aggravated assaults with a firearm, multiple cases involving possession of drugs, including cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine, multiple cases involving possession of drug paraphernalia, a sexual battery of a juvenile case, a case involving a runaway possessing illegal narcotics, a case of possessing narcotics and marijuana with the intent to sell, and multiple cases of aggravated battery involving firearms and a screwdriver.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said he always hopes for voluntary compliance, but his department may replicate the South Broadway at problem motels in other parts of the city.

“Drugs and other multiple nuisance calls are overwhelmingly connected to violent crime,” Chief Ramsay said. “WPD will utilize partnerships and all available laws to reduce and eliminate violent crimes that plague our city at problem locations.”

