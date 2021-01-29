Advertisement

4You: Florida nurse from Kansas headed to Super Bowl LV

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas native who works as a nurse in Florida is headed to Super Bowl LV next Sunday (Feb. 7). Keeley Lynn, who graduated from Mulvane High School, is among the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers that received free tickets to the big game from the NFL. Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Lynn has been a fan of the AFC champion (and defending Super Bowl champion) Kansas City Chiefs since her childhood.

“I got the email. I cried to be really honest,” she said of getting the chance to see her favorite team in the Super Bowl. “I was just so excited.”

Lynn is a neonatal nurse at Tampa General Hospital. After receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, she entered a contest for a Super Bowl ticket and won.

“To get the vaccine was such an incredible honor and such a huge relief to protect myself and protect my family and my patients, and to start being a part of getting society back to hopefully some semblance of normal,” she said.

She said attending the Super Bowl will be “kind of emotional, but exciting at the same time.” joining thousands of fellow healthcare workers who have been through a lot, treating patients during the pandemic.

In a sea of Buccaneer fans in Tampa, Lynn said she’s proud to cheer on the Chiefs.

