Amateur, winner-take-all baseball tournament debuting in Goddard this summer

The SummerBall Showdown, amateur baseball tournament is set for July 28-Aug. 1, 2021, in Goddard.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new tournament featuring summer league baseball teams (high school graduates and older) is planned for later this summer in the Wichita area. The Summer Baseball Showdown is set for July 28 to Aug. 1 at the Genesis Sports Complex in Goddard.

“The SummerBall Showdown has been created to give all summer league baseball teams (18 and older in 2021 or high school graduates, including collegiate and ex-professionals) an opportunity to compete in a post-season national tournament. It will provide quality, competitive baseball for fans from South Central Kansas and around the nation. It is a 501 C-3 non-profit and will give back to the baseball community,” the mission statement from the tournament’s organizers says.

Organizers say the SummerBall Showdown “is a separate and distinct baseball event in the area and should not have a negative impact on other spectator events.”

The annual NBC World Series, an amateur baseball tradition going back to 1935, also takes place in early August in the Wichita area.

The SummerBall Showdown is a winner-take-all tournament with a $20,000 prize. Organizers say they found Kansas and the Wichita area to be the perfect location for the event, which they say will attract college-league teams from across the country. Organizers hope about 50 teams will compete in the SummerBall Showdown’s first year.

