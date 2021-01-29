Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas flag
Kansas ranks in Top 5 of most ‘boring’ states
Truck drives into IBA
Caught on camera: Truck drives through barriers, into INTRUST Bank Arena
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
A crash at Kellogg and 119th is causing a backup in the area.
Crash involving ‘several’ vehicles closes part of Kellogg, 1 seriously injured
Kansas lawmakers put anti-abortion measure on 2022 ballot

Latest News

Jayson Payne, 39, is charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Michael Montgomery.
Affidvait: Man confesses to killing cousin, placing body in bag, inside crawlspace
A Louisiana sheriff's deputy wanted to be buried at a cemetery, but his family was initially...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery
Capitol Police is tightening security for traveling lawmakers.
Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan
An Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy died Sunday and when his wife went to meet with a cemetery,...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery