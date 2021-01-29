Amber Shultz named as Kansas Department of Labor Secretary
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amber Shultz will lead the Kansas Department of Labor, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced.
Shultz is from Lawrence, where she most recently served as the General Manager of Municipal Services & Operations Department for the city.
Shultz will serve as the acting secretary until she is confirmed by the Kansas Senate.
