Advertisement

Amber Shultz named as Kansas Department of Labor Secretary

Kansas Department of Labor
Kansas Department of Labor(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amber Shultz will lead the Kansas Department of Labor, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced.

Shultz is from Lawrence, where she most recently served as the General Manager of Municipal Services & Operations Department for the city.

Shultz will serve as the acting secretary until she is confirmed by the Kansas Senate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas flag
Kansas ranks in Top 5 of most ‘boring’ states
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
Truck drives into IBA
Caught on camera: Truck drives through barriers, into INTRUST Bank Arena
A crash at Kellogg and 119th is causing a backup in the area.
Crash involving ‘several’ vehicles closes part of Kellogg, 1 seriously injured
Kansas lawmakers put anti-abortion measure on 2022 ballot

Latest News

Three high school seniors were selected as recipients of the Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship at...
Three high school seniors chosen as Gore Scholars
Number of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to rise
Evergy truck
Behind the scenes: How Evergy gets the lights back on after power goes out
State of Mind
State of Mind: More struggling to cope with COVID-19 fatigue approaching year into pandemic