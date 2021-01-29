Advertisement

Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Dunkin’ gives new meaning to the word “sweetheart.”

The doughnut chain has a bunch of special treats for Valentine’s Day, including heart-shaped doughnuts.

For a limited time, they’ve also got pink velvet and mocha macchiatos available.

On top of that, Dunkin’ is putting marriage on its menu in New York by debuting an online wedding-themed shop where couples can get hitched with a drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Officials say the marriage menu contest gives couples a safe way to be hitched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners will each receive special wedding gifts from Dunkin’ including professional pictures and a cash prize.

