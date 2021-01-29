Advertisement

K-State student fighting brain cancer surprised with 2 Super Bowl tickets

Kansas man, Jace Ward, a senior at K-State fighting brain cancer, was gifted 2 tickets to...
Kansas man, Jace Ward, a senior at K-State fighting brain cancer, was gifted 2 tickets to Super Bowl LV by Kansas City Chiefs' fullback Anthony Sherman.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas State University senior fighting a rare form of brain cancer received the surprise of a lifetime, two tickets to Super Bowl LV. Twenty-one-year-old Jace Ward was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), an aggressive, inoperable brain tumor that affects a person’s ability to see, hear, walk, talk and eat. In November 2019, Eyewitness News met Jace, telling the story about how his participation in a clinical trial for the drug ONC201, had him feeling “like a regular kid.”

This week, Jace’s mom, Lisa, told Jace that they were hopping on a Zoom call with a hospital to take an exit survey. Little did Jace know, CBS’ Jay Feely was there to surprise him with two tickets to Super Bowl LV, courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman.

“I cannot express how much it means to go to the Super Bowl,” Jace said. “As a lifelong Chiefs fan, I’ve probably watched over 100 games with my dad. So going to the big one, going to the Super Bowl, it’s gonna be incredible.”

Jace said he will take his dad with him to Tampa for the Feb. 7 game. He also wil get to be on a CBS Super Bowl production Zoom meeting featuring Feeley, Tony Romo

