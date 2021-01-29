Kansas holds off TCU, 59-51

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and No. 15 Kansas slogged its way to a 59-51 victory over turnover-prone TCU on Thursday night to snap a rare three-game skid.

Ochai Agbaji added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who once against struggled offensively but made enough free throws down the stretch to beat the Horned Frogs for the eighth straight time. Mike Miles hit five 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who turned the ball over 22 times while shooting just 35% from the field. RJ Nembhard added 12 points for TCU.

