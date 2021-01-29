Advertisement

Kansas holds off TCU, 59-51

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots while covered by Washburn forward Jonny Clausing,...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots while covered by Washburn forward Jonny Clausing, back, during the first half of an preseason NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and No. 15 Kansas slogged its way to a 59-51 victory over turnover-prone TCU on Thursday night to snap a rare three-game skid.

Ochai Agbaji added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who once against struggled offensively but made enough free throws down the stretch to beat the Horned Frogs for the eighth straight time. Mike Miles hit five 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who turned the ball over 22 times while shooting just 35% from the field. RJ Nembhard added 12 points for TCU.

