Milder temperatures, but windier Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says compared to past few days, it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, the breeze is back, and it feels like the teens on the way out the door.

A south breeze between 15-30 mph today will grow even stronger on Saturday. The wind will also switch directions behind a cold front. Highs in the lower to middle 50s today and tomorrow will fall into the 40s on Sunday.

Our next storm system will arrive on Saturday. Showers and storms over south-central Kansas during the morning hours will expand in coverage and spread northeast through early afternoon. While nothing severe is expected, the rain may be heavy at times with wind gusts over 40 mph.

Late next week, we have our eyes on an approaching storm system that has the potential to produce strong storms in southeast Kansas and near blizzard conditions in the northwest corner of the state. And behind the storm, Arctic air moves in and sticks around a while.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, windy, and warmer. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Turning cloudy; breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Morning showers/storms; mostly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 31.

Sun: High: 47. Low: 25. Becoming mostly sunny, continued windy.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 52. Low: 37. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 32. Mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 32. Low: 17. Windy with rain changing to snow.

