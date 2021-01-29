Advertisement

Number of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to rise

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The number of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 is steadily climbing.

The state has received more shipments of COVID-19 vaccines and have distributed 412,375 doses, with 5.8% of Kansans vaccinated.

At the same time, the Kansas Department of Health reported 2,168 new cases since Wednesday, below the numbers that were reported during the holidays.

The state also reported 61 new deaths and 149 new hospitalizations.

