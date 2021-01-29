Rain likely Saturday; drier Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a storm arriving from California will bring good chances for rain to the area Saturday morning and afternoon. Some thunder may be possible in south central Kansas and rainfall amounts could easily top .50″ along and east of I-135. Although a little snow may mix in with the rain up near the Nebraska state line, it is not expected to cause any big problems.

Saturday will also be a windy day with temperatures topping off in the 30s and 40s for much of the state. However, it may briefly warm into the 50s in south central Kansas. Strong northwest winds return to Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening. Those gusty conditions will linger into the night.

Sunday will be windy but dry. Skies will gradually turn mostly sunny and highs will be in the 40s.

Next week starts mild and dry, but another winter storm arrives later in the week to bring rain and snow to the area. It will also be followed by Arctic cold. Stay tuned.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; chance of showers late. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Rain, some thunder likely. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 31.

Sun: High: 46 Becoming mostly sunny; still windy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 37 Partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 42 Chance for rain; windy. Chance for snow overnight.

Fri: High: 33 LOw: 20 Decreasing clouds; much colder.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.