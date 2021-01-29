Sen. Jerry Moran explains opposition to continuing with impeachment trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Days after voting to table impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, Senator Jerry Moran discussed the senate trial Friday during a tour at a local hospital.

Moran says he’d like to refer to the constitution for guidance on how to handle the current situation but says there’s nothing in the constitution that covers impeaching a president who is no longer holding office. That is a different view than that of Senator Roger Marshall. Marshall has said impeaching a president that has left office is unconstitutional.

Many of our viewers have written KWCH to request we ask Marshall why he believes that, but he has ignored repeated requests for an interview since he took office. Moran, on the other hand, was quick to say on Friday that there are no clear cut answers to the impeachment question but says he believes continuing on with the impeachment trial is a mistake.

“The problem is that if the Senate acts in this way today, it will become a precedent, and everybody in the future will then refer to, ‘well the Senate in 2021 did this, so we can impeach a President 10 years after the fact.’ I just think we’re creating a lot of circumstances that divide our country. Having said that, there’ll be a trial and I’ll get to listen to the arguments,” Moran said.

When asked if he believes former President Trump holds any responsibility for the Capitol riots and if he feels he should face any repercussions, Moran said he’ll determine that after hearing the evidence at trial.

