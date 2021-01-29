Advertisement

State of Mind: More struggling to cope with COVID-19 fatigue approaching year into pandemic

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Depression, anxiety and suicides spiked in Wichita in 2020, and we’re finding more people are struggling to cope with COVID-19 fatigue. Eyewitness News is taking a closer look at the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to cope with the “new normal” as many wait for their chance to get the vaccine.

Zoom meetings and connections over social media more often have become part of that “new normal,” but some are struggling to adapt, and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is taking longer than expected. It’s been especially challenging for people in long-term care facilities or nursing homes, approaching a full year since they’ve been able to freely visit with loved ones in-person.

“It’s impacted quite a bit. We put on our happy faces every day for them, but we are not their family,” Presbyterian Manor Life Enrichment Director Amy Watson said. “it’s hard going home every day. We’ve done all we can, but we have a resident that’s not happy.”

The emotional toll is evident across the country. Data from the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas shows that depression screenings are up 900 percent, anxiety screenings are up 650 percent, and suicides in Wichita nearly doubled in 2020. As the pandemic continues, it’s becoming more difficult for some to cope with isolation while waiting for a vaccine.

“We’ve switched from a community that was trying to give life to residents in their later life to saving their lives,” Watson said. “...We’ve had our difficult days, and I think we’ve all had them. There are moments residents and staff need to be encouraged, and the mask is still important.”

In the final stretch of this pandemic, mental-health experts say it’s important to remember that social distancing does not mean social isolation. To make sure you feel connected, they encourage finding ways to talk to family, start new hobbies and exercise to increase your mood and keep busy.

If you or someone you know needs help with a mental health issue such as depression, there are several options available in Sedgwick County and nationally, Resources you can reach by phone include COMCARE (24-hour hotline): 316-660-7500, Prairie View Crisis Center: 1-800-362-0180 and the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas: 316-652-2590.

