Three high school seniors chosen as Gore Scholars

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three high school seniors were selected as recipients of the Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship at Wichita State Friday.

The Gore Scholarship is a $64,000 scholarship.

Those chosen were Alondra Valle from Dodge City High School, Annie Wasinger from Thomas More Prep High School in Hays, and Braden Webb from Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park.

The scholarship is part of the university’s Distinguished Scholarship Invitational, where 813 students competed.

