Man hit by pickup, killed in N. Wichita

A man in his 60s died from his njuries after a pickup hit him at 11th and Broadway in north...
A man in his 60s died from his njuries after a pickup hit him at 11th and Broadway in north Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 60s died from his injuries after being hit by a pickup Friday night in north Wichita. Wichita police said a man in his 20s was driving the pickup that hit the older man near 11th and Broadway. The crash happened a little before 7 p.m.

Friday night, police said the pickup’s driver remained on the scene as investigators worked to piece together what led up to the crash. Police ask for any possible witnesses to come forward.

