Kansas National Guard says they were taken care while helping with the inauguration

National Guard members walk in formation away from the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan....
National Guard members walk in formation away from the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 300 Kansas National Guard soldiers and airmen returned home from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday after helping with the presidential inauguration. They were tasked with securing the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, as well as the Quick Reaction Force that responded to issues at the White House.

The director of the Kansas National Guard Joint Staff says the Kansas team was taken care of despite news of other teams being forced to sleep in garages.

“All of us on Team Kansas had a hotel room from the beginning of operations to the end. There was a period of time where we didn’t get to the hotels based on mission needs,” Col. Michael Venerdi said. “Everyone acted just fine. They rolled with the punches. They knew there was a job at hand. That bit of press did not affect members of Team Kansas.”

Approximately 50 Kansas soldiers and airmen remain on duty in D.C. until March 15.

