Kansas National Guard says they were taken care while helping with the inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 300 Kansas National Guard soldiers and airmen returned home from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday after helping with the presidential inauguration. They were tasked with securing the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, as well as the Quick Reaction Force that responded to issues at the White House.

The director of the Kansas National Guard Joint Staff says the Kansas team was taken care of despite news of other teams being forced to sleep in garages.

“All of us on Team Kansas had a hotel room from the beginning of operations to the end. There was a period of time where we didn’t get to the hotels based on mission needs,” Col. Michael Venerdi said. “Everyone acted just fine. They rolled with the punches. They knew there was a job at hand. That bit of press did not affect members of Team Kansas.”

Approximately 50 Kansas soldiers and airmen remain on duty in D.C. until March 15.

