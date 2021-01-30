Rainy Saturday, sunny and cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A storm system moving out of the Desert Southwest will bring good chances for rain to the area today. Some thunder may be possible in south central Kansas and rainfall amounts could easily top .50″ along and east of I-135. Although a little snow may mix in with the rain up near the Nebraska state line, it is not expected to cause any problems.

It will also be a windy today with temperatures topping off in the 30s and 40s for much of the state. However, it may briefly warm into the low 50s in south central Kansas. Strong northwest winds return to Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening. Those gusty conditions will linger into the night.

Sunday will be windy but dry. Skies will gradually turn mostly sunny and highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Next week starts mild and dry, but another winter storm arrives later in the week to bring rain and snow to the area. It will also be followed by Arctic cold.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Rain, some thunder likely. Windy and colder by afternoon. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. Wind: NW 20-25; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: NW 20-30; diminishing. High: 41.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 24.

Mon: High: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 42 Chance for rain/snow; windy. Chance for snow overnight.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 20 Morning snow, then decreasing clouds and breezy; much colder.

Sat: High: 25 Low: 17 Cloudy with a chance of light snow; cold.

