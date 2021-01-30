Advertisement

Retired respiratory therapist shares personal battle against COVID-19

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 continues to put a strain on Sedgwick County hospitals, which remain in “critical” status, even though overall COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction. On Friday (Jan. 29), Eyewitness News spoke with one patent who used to work at Ascension Via Christi about her battle against the virus.

Kimberly Moore is a retired respiratory therapist who put in many years at Ascension Via Christi. In January, Moore found herself back at St. Francis hospital, this time as a patient. She was admitted for a reason she says she doesn’t wish on anyone. Despite her husband and her taking precautions since the start of the pandemic, Moore got COVID-19. Just weeks ago, her oxygen levels plummeted to 65 percent and her temperature soared to 104 degrees. She said she didn’t know if she was going to be able to leave the hospital.

Moore remains on oxygen as she recovers at home, but her current condition is far beyond how she felt when she was admitted into the hospital ICU. She said she knew she was “really sick” and figured she was septic from the virus.

“And we go into the emergency room, and of course, my husband couldn’t stay with me and I figured that might be the last time that I ever saw him again,” Moore said.

After being a respiratory therapist for more than 30 years, she said she knew what she would have to fight through.

“I knew if they put me on a ventilator, I had about a 50 percent chance of not coming off of it alive,” Moore said. “Just because I’m 63 years old, I have multiple sclerosis and I also have hypertension. So I knew those were factors that were not in my favor.”

She did not have to be put on a ventilator, but she did remain in the ICU for eight days. Moore said she asks for people to do their part in working to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that others don’t have to experience what she did.

“You know, you can’t go into a restaurant without a shirt or shoes, but people get upset about wearing a mask?” she said. “This is not a political issue. This is just keeping everybody as healthy as you can. And if we want it to end, we need to work on this together.”

Moore said she’s one of the lucky ones, but she is concerned about the long-term effects she may have from COVID-19.

