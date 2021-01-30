Sunshine returns in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will take over Kansas on Sunday.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s. The wind will be around 20-30 with gusts around 35 mph. Sunday, with a sunny to a mostly sunny sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s in the west and the upper 30s to the lower 40s in central and eastern Kansas. It will stay windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

We will stay sunny and mild through the middle of the workweek. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Monday, the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooler temps will take over on Thursday, dropping into the 30s and 40s. There will be a chance for light snow in the northwest to start the day.

Much colder weather will move in next weekend, with highs dropping into the 20s and 30s. We’ll also have chances for snow Saturday into Sunday morning. Since this is about a week away, confidence is low on the timing and impacts, so stay with us and we’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 25.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 49.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 41 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 19 Cloudy with a chance of light snow.

