Advertisement

Sunshine returns in Kansas on Sunday

After a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will take over Kansas on Sunday.
After a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will take over Kansas on Sunday.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will take over Kansas on Sunday.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s. The wind will be around 20-30 with gusts around 35 mph. Sunday, with a sunny to a mostly sunny sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s in the west and the upper 30s to the lower 40s in central and eastern Kansas. It will stay windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

We will stay sunny and mild through the middle of the workweek. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Monday, the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooler temps will take over on Thursday, dropping into the 30s and 40s. There will be a chance for light snow in the northwest to start the day.

Much colder weather will move in next weekend, with highs dropping into the 20s and 30s. We’ll also have chances for snow Saturday into Sunday morning. Since this is about a week away, confidence is low on the timing and impacts, so stay with us and we’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 25.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 49.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 41 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 19 Cloudy with a chance of light snow.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his 60s died from his njuries after a pickup hit him at 11th and Broadway in north...
Man hit by pickup, killed in N. Wichita
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
covid 19 vaccine tracker
COVID-19 vaccine registration, interest forms by Kansas county
Jayson Payne, 39, is charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Michael Montgomery.
Affidvait: Man confesses to killing cousin, placing body in bag, inside crawlspace
Fire.
2 firefighters among 4 people killed in Oklahoma house fire

Latest News

Wet and Windy- turning colder
Rainy Saturday, sunny and cool Sunday
Rain is likely for the start of the weekend.
Rain likely Saturday; drier Sunday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says compared to past few days, it is a milder morning across Kansas.
Milder temperatures, but windier Friday
Rain is likely to start the weekend.
Rain still expected on Saturday