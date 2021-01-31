Advertisement

Barton County to host two drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinics

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna...
University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County is holding two drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III building.

The first is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for those that received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Dec. 21 and Jan. 7, and are now ready for the second dose. If you received your first vaccine between those dates you are automatically on the list for the second dose.

The second clinic is for those that need the first dose and fall under the KDHE’s guidelines of being 65-years or older. It will be held at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to run until 6:30 p.m. or until they run out of vaccinations.

