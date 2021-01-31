Barton County to host two drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County is holding two drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III building.

The first is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for those that received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Dec. 21 and Jan. 7, and are now ready for the second dose. If you received your first vaccine between those dates you are automatically on the list for the second dose.

The second clinic is for those that need the first dose and fall under the KDHE’s guidelines of being 65-years or older. It will be held at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to run until 6:30 p.m. or until they run out of vaccinations.

