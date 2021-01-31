Chilly today- warming trend to start the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind will make it feel cold today- diminishing wind today and Monday. A chilly start to the morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s as wind gusts 20-35 mph have been common overnight through sunrise. Temperatures will be colder than normal for January 31st with highs in the 30s and low 40s for central and eastern Kansas, however western parts of the state will warm into the upper 40s to near 50. Clouds will move out of central and eastern Kansas and sunshine will be the general rule of thumb through the afternoon.

Cold tonight with light winds and mostly clear skies. Lows dropping into the teens and 20s. Some fog may develop in areas of northern Kansas that still have snow on the ground. The first day of February (Monday) looks nice with light winds and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. The warming trend will continue Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s, before a cold front arrives on Thursday.

Colder air will move in behind the cold front Thursday with highs dropping back into the 30s and 40s across Kansas. Other than an increase in cloud cover and potential for a few flurries Thursday and Friday, our next big weather maker comes in next weekend. Confidence is increasing that “Arctic Air” will move into the Central Plains by Saturday and continue to have a grip on Kansas through next weekend. Of less certainty is a storm system that will arrive Friday night and Saturday. Snow is in the forecast statewide. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week, in the mean time - enjoy the warm-up as it won’t last long.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to start the day, becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 26.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Tue: High: 54 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy with chance of snow overnight.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 19 Cloudy, breezy and cold with a chance of snow.

Sun: High: 27 Low: 13 Morning clouds, afternoon sun - cold.

