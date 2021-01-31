Local churches rally together to give back to the community

Advertisement

Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Greater Faith Ministries held a food giveaway Saturday morning in partnership with other churches and organizations in Wichita.

They say they were able to give out 960 food boxes Saturday and will continue the giveaway for the next three Saturdays thanks to a federal grant.

A Greater Faith Ministries volunteer, Lawanda Deshazer, says it’s specifically important right now to come together and help those in need.

“It means an awful lot because we know with COVID that people have been hit hard, or people that have never asked for assistance before need assistance, and so to be able to be a conduit of God’s work and be able to feed families, this means everything to us,” Deshazer said.

