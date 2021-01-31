Advertisement

Missouri dad makes $1 million off Gamestop stocks

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds are bowing out of their short positions on the money-losing video game retailer. Citron Research’s Andrew Left said in a video posted on YouTube that his company is going to become more judicious in shorting stocks. Melvin Capital is also exiting GameStop, with manager Gabe Plotkin telling CNBC that the hedge fund was taking a significant loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Missouri dad made a recent investment of $4,500 into stocks through the app Robinhood. Shortly after, one of his investments, Gamestop, skyrocketed.

This happened after an army of traders on Reddit bought up the stock to raise the price of Gamestop.

AJ Vanover, who made $35,000 a year, is now a millionaire, at least on paper. Vanover has yet to sell his stocks, making his million dollar earnings unofficial.

“I want to make more money and I feel confident it’s going up. I might see how far it goes now,” Vanover said.

Vanover, and the online army of amateur investors he’s a part of, have rocked wall street by buying up Gamestop and other shares like AMC, Blackberry, and Macy’s.

The big hedge funds who were betting against those stocks lost billions.

