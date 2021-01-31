Small screen print businesses capitalize off demand for Chiefs gear

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some of the designs we order screen prints for. Other designs, I’ll have customers reach out and they’ll send me a picture of what they want and we try to turn it and make it into something of our own so that we’re not copying other people but some of our designs are screen prints as well.

A week until the Chiefs compete for their second straight Super Bowl and a lot of small businesses are capitalizing on the need for fan gear. Two start-up printing businesses in Wichita said they’ve been overwhelmed by the demand.

Owner of JocAris Creations, Jessica Hoggatt said, “Last week, once we knew they won, we were like, ‘Yeah we’ve got to get to work.’”

Hoggatt said once the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game, she knew she had to start making Chiefs gear.

“Maybe 20-30 shirts a day. My husband helps me sometimes, so we just try to work long hours, but we love it and we enjoy doing this,” said Hoggatt.

Hoggatt said the Super Bowl excitement is only around for a limited time so she wants to take advantage of the opportunity.

Mariah Greeno and her brother Preston are the owners of ‘Sealed with a G’ and they’ve also seen a huge demand.

“Since a lot of people are going to be looking for specific Chiefs designs, it’s a great opportunity to not only sell but expand your business,” said Preston Greeno.

The Greenos started this business in June due to the free time they had at home because of the pandemic.

“Since we’ve started releasing Chiefs shirts, our sales have definitely increased quite a bit,” said Mariah Greeno. “Probably at least a good 50 percent for the average week.”

Besides the Christmas shirt rush, Greeno said the road leading up to a Chiefs Super Bowl is the busiest rush they’ve had so far.

