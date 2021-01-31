Advertisement

Some question Kansas’ system to appoint election officials

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions from reporters about the U.S. Supreme...
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions from reporters about the U.S. Supreme Court decision not to review a lower court ruling striking down a state law requiring people to provide citizenship papers when they register to vote, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Schwab said he was hoping for guidance from the high court on how far states could go but said, "We don't have massive voter fraud in the state of Kansas." (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Some people are questioning a Kansas law that allows the secretary of state to appoint election commissioners in the state’s most-populated counties.

The questions come after Secretary of State Scott Schwab fired Sedgwick County’s election commissioner for accessing a voter database when working from home while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Critics question why voters can’t choose the person who oversees elections in Sedgwick, Shawnee, Johnson and Wyandotte counties just as they do in 101 other counties in the state.

Schwab’s spokeswoman Katie Koupal said the current system “maintains the delicate balance of protecting local election officials from potential conflicts of interest while also holding them accountable” to county leaders who set their budgets.

