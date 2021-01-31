Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims has caused issues with 1099-G forms for some Kansans. The form states how much money a claimant has received in benefits, and any state or federal tax deductions.

The Kansas Department of Labor says it’s taken steps to prevent victims of identity fraud from receiving the forms, but some have slipped through the cracks.

That’s the case for Joseph Taylor, who lives in Sedgwick County and has worked two jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s never filed a claim, or received any money from the Kansas Department of Labor.

When someone tried using his identity to file a claim, both of his employers caught it. But Friday, he received a 1099-G form in the mail, stating he’d received $1,500 in benefits. He immediately reported it.

“I’m not sure where the money went to,” Taylor said. “But it didn’t get to me.”

People in this situation should report the fraudulent claim, and must establish with KDOL that they’re victims of fraud, or it could impact their tax filing.

KDOL will launch a new call line Monday, Feb. 1, specifically for taxes.

Taylor says he’s going to call that number once it’s live, but doesn’t expect fixing this issue to be a simple process.

“I’m sure that line will be busy, and it’ll take a lot of phone calls, but it’s what I’ve got to do.”

If a claimant has a dispute with their IRS Form 1099-G, KDOL said to call its Tax Call Center at 785-575-1461. If the amount shown on a 1099-G is incorrect, KDOL said the claimant should send a written dispute to KDOL at 1099 Inquiry Kansas, Department of Labor, 401 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS 66603-3182.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.