Advertisement

Warmer for the start of the work week

After a chilly weekend, warmer weather will take over for the next few days.
After a chilly weekend, warmer weather will take over for the next few days.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly weekend, warmer weather will take over for the next few days.

Tonight, with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, lows will drop into the 20s across the state. This will make for a chilly start to the day on Monday. By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the mid-50s in the west and the upper 40s to lower 50s in central Kansas. The wind will be mild, around 5-15 mph.

We will stay sunny and warm through the middle of the week, with highs in the mid-50s through Wednesday.

Thursday, snow will be possible in the northwest (in the morning) with rain for the rest of the state (in the afternoon). By Thursday evening, this will become a rain/snow mix, turning to snow overnight into Friday morning.

Much colder weather will arrive next weekend. Highs will be in the low 30s on Saturday with a chance for snow showers across the state. Snow will end Sunday, but it’s going to stay cold, with highs in the 20s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/E 5-10. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 54.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 40 Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 25 AM flurries then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 31 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy with snow showers.

Sun: High: 21 Low: 10 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
Missouri dad makes $1 million off Gamestop stocks
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
A man in his 60s died from his njuries after a pickup hit him at 11th and Broadway in north...
Man hit by pickup, killed in N. Wichita
Jayson Payne, 39, is charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Michael Montgomery.
Affidvait: Man confesses to killing cousin, placing body in bag, inside crawlspace

Latest News

Chilly today, warming up this week
Chilly today- warming trend to start the week
After a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will take over Kansas on Sunday.
Sunshine returns in Kansas on Sunday
Wet and Windy- turning colder
Rainy Saturday, sunny and cool Sunday
Rain is likely for the start of the weekend.
Rain likely Saturday; drier Sunday