Warmer for the start of the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly weekend, warmer weather will take over for the next few days.

Tonight, with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, lows will drop into the 20s across the state. This will make for a chilly start to the day on Monday. By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the mid-50s in the west and the upper 40s to lower 50s in central Kansas. The wind will be mild, around 5-15 mph.

We will stay sunny and warm through the middle of the week, with highs in the mid-50s through Wednesday.

Thursday, snow will be possible in the northwest (in the morning) with rain for the rest of the state (in the afternoon). By Thursday evening, this will become a rain/snow mix, turning to snow overnight into Friday morning.

Much colder weather will arrive next weekend. Highs will be in the low 30s on Saturday with a chance for snow showers across the state. Snow will end Sunday, but it’s going to stay cold, with highs in the 20s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/E 5-10. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 54.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 40 Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 25 AM flurries then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 31 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy with snow showers.

Sun: High: 21 Low: 10 Mostly sunny.

