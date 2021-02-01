4 Topekans killed Sunday night in Nebraska crash

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WIBW) - Four Topeka residents -- including two women and two small children -- were killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Nebraska, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday on US-75 highway, about 12 miles north of Nebraska City, Neb. The location was just north of the Cass County-Otoe County line.

Capt. David Lamprecht, of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday morning that the fatality victims included the 21-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger.

Two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child, also were killed in the crash, Lamprecht said. It wasn’t immediately known if the 5-year-old child was a boy or girl, Lamprecht said.

Another passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, also from Topeka, was reported to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Her condition wasn’t available Monday morning.

Names of those in the crash weren’t available Monday morning.

Lamprecht said the crash occurred when a pickup truck apparently crossed the center line and collided with the southbound vehicle carrying the Topeka residents.

Lamprecht said the driver of the pickup truck had apparent minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s accident reconstruction unit was investigating the crash.

