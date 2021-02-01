A cold morning, then a mild Monday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we get a break from the breeze today, but it will be brief as a stronger wind returns tomorrow. The wind will be even worse on Wednesday with some gusts going over 40 mph.

Beware the fog this morning, especially north and west of the Wichita area. While the visibility is not horrible, the fog is freezing on some surfaces and a few slick spots are possible.

Wake-up temperatures in the teen and 20s will climb into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon placing us a few degrees above normal. Temperatures will trend a little higher tomorrow and Wednesday, generally in the 50s, before much colder weather arrives Thursday into Friday.

A strong cold front should bring rain showers changing to snow showers on Thursday, but the precipitation is expected to remain on the light side. There is the potential for a second, stronger storm system this weekend that could bring accumulating snow to the state.

Arctic air will have a firm grip on the state Saturday and Sunday. Expect well below temperatures in the single digits at night and 20s during the day with even colder wind chills.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Patchy fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 47.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny; warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 44. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 24. Windy with rain showers and falling temps.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 27. Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 32. Low: 16. Mostly cloudy; chance of light snow.

Sun: High: 25. Low: 9. Snow chance early; decreasing clouds and cold.

