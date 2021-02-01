Briefly warmer into midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will continue to climb through midweek, but the first in a series of cold fronts will come through Thursday to change it all.

Look for some areas of dense fog across northern Kansas early Tuesday. The rest of the state should have partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. Highs will reach the 50s again for most of the state with south winds around 10-20 mph.

The wind should be a little stronger coming up Wednesday with gusts approaching 30-35 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, with even some 60s in southwest Kansas.

A strong cold front will come through early Thursday and temperatures will be falling. Some light snow may clip northern Kansas, but accumulations look unlikely. A much stronger cold front should sweep through Kansas early Saturday, which will deliver the coldest air of winter yet.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; a bit warmer. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 32.

Wed: High: 55 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds & windy. Falling temps.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 30 Low: 27 Turing cloudy; chance for light snow. Breezy.

Sun: High: 25 Low: 10 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 30 Low: 11 Partly cloudy.

