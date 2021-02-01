Advertisement

Briefly warmer into midweek

South winds will help warm things up through Wednesday
Briefly warmer through midweek.
Briefly warmer through midweek.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will continue to climb through midweek, but the first in a series of cold fronts will come through Thursday to change it all.

Look for some areas of dense fog across northern Kansas early Tuesday. The rest of the state should have partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. Highs will reach the 50s again for most of the state with south winds around 10-20 mph.

The wind should be a little stronger coming up Wednesday with gusts approaching 30-35 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, with even some 60s in southwest Kansas.

A strong cold front will come through early Thursday and temperatures will be falling. Some light snow may clip northern Kansas, but accumulations look unlikely. A much stronger cold front should sweep through Kansas early Saturday, which will deliver the coldest air of winter yet.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; a bit warmer. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 32.

Wed: High: 55 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds & windy. Falling temps.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 30 Low: 27 Turing cloudy; chance for light snow. Breezy.

Sun: High: 25 Low: 10 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 30 Low: 11 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
Missouri dad makes $1 million off Gamestop stocks
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Four suspects arrested after Atrium Hotel burglary
The crash caused traffic to back up to Lincoln.
1 seriously injured in crash on I-135 near Central, traffic backed up

Latest News

Wake-up temperatures in the teen and 20s will climb into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon.
A cold morning, then a mild Monday afternoon
After a chilly weekend, warmer weather will take over for the next few days.
Warmer for the start of the work week
Chilly today, warming up this week
Chilly today- warming trend to start the week
After a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will take over Kansas on Sunday.
Sunshine returns in Kansas on Sunday